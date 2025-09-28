OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.9412.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

OS opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. OneStream has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.30.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,088.78. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,385. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

