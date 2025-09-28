Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $27.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.1429.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schneider National by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 109.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

