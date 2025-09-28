Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $53.30

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.30.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.17.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
