Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $53.30

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2025

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 204,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

