Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $34.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.0769.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $97,380.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,630. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 3,761 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $87,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 726,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,765.36. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 243.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phreesia by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Phreesia by 128.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 184.2% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

