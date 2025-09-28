Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $27.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Revolve Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Revolve Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

