Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $218.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

CTAS stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.76. Cintas has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

