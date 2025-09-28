Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $27.20

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 15,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $358,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,600.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Yeh acquired 14,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $320,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 249,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,862.34. This trade represents a 5.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,878 and sold 30,784 shares valued at $709,117. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $4,283,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 244.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.