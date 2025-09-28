Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,614.75. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

