Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.2667.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

