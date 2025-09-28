Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$32.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BDT. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$29.26 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

