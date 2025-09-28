Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $61.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.4286.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ashland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

ASH opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ashland by 212.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ashland by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

