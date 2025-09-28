Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.70. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.