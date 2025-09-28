LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.1667.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.
In other news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,600. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $334,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,459,646.98. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
