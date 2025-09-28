Brokerages Set NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) PT at $51.43

Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.4286.

A number of research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. NewJersey Resources has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.67.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.NewJersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 96,195 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

