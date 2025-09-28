Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $165,468.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 901,569 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,483.77. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,221.84. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,441,000 after buying an additional 1,089,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,635,000 after buying an additional 377,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

