Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.7%

HRMY stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,501,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 212,633 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,488,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 293,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 127.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 508,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

