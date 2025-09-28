National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $6.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,205.72. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 502.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National CineMedia by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $434.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.97. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

