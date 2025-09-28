Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Receives $98.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.
NYSE:GFF opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. Griffon has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $86.73.
Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
