Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Receives $98.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Griffon Trading Up 1.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 151.7% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 11,460.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. Griffon has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

