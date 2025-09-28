MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDA shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MDA Space from C$55.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA

MDA Space Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MDA Space

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$33.79 on Tuesday. MDA Space has a 12-month low of C$16.78 and a 12-month high of C$48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.95.

In other MDA Space news, insider Guillaume Lavoie bought 1,220 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,370.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,697.42. The trade was a 36.51% increase in their position. Also, insider Holly Lynn Johnson sold 40,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total value of C$1,860,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,810 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,298. This trade represents a 53.85% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,334,150 shares of company stock worth $59,797,443. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.