Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $48.50 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of FCX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

