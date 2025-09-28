Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$15.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

IVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$20.91.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome.

