Maxim Group Cuts Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target to $7.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AYTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aytu BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

AYTU stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 75.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 348,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.