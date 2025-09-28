TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Cowen started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,315 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 310,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,960,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

