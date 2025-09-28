Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

LUMN opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 40,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,400. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,969,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,486,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 364,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,923,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 748,185 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

