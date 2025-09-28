Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMRX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMRX
Immuneering Stock Performance
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $90,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.