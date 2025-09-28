Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $10.30

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.30 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 price objective on Integral Ad Science and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.5%

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $263,672.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 145,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,525.20. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $123,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 379,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,115.96. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,974 shares of company stock worth $553,313. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $539,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 46,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 52,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

