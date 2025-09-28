Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

RYTM stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,223,840. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,077. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,386.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

