Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%.The business had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4,946.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

