Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Super Group has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 321.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 625,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 477,084 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

