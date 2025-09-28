Wall Street Zen Downgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Sell

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $57.12 and a one year high of $83.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $180,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,569.44. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,389,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,793,000 after buying an additional 283,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,289,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 262,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.