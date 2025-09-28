Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

