United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4,764.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 411,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 403,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 675,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 92,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

