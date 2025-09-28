HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 422,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

