East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of EWBC opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,683,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,294,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,640,000 after purchasing an additional 134,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,271,000 after buying an additional 920,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

