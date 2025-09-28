Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $104.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

