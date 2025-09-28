Wells Fargo & Company Cuts MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $33.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.51 million, a PE ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 333.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 278.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.