uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. uniQure has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.14.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 217,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,975,150. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,316 shares of company stock worth $10,328,181 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,217,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 58.4% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 471.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,215,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 706,216 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

