Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Navigator Stock Down 2.0%

NVGS stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. Navigator has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Navigator’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of Navigator by 96.8% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 90,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Navigator by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 284.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 152,470 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

