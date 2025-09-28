Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,078.75. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,189 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

