CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

CSX stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

