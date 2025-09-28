Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $115.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

American Electric Power stock opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,869,000 after purchasing an additional 653,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

