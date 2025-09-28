AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,750.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4,800.00. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2025 earnings at $50.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $41.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $58.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $41.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $37.26 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $64.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,538.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $4,196.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,980.10 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,079.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,819.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

