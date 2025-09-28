Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COCO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Vita Coco has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $840,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,149.12. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $122,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,041,253.97. This trade represents a 42.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,412,733 shares of company stock worth $138,973,374. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 14.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 977,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 16.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 756,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after buying an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Vita Coco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 725,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

