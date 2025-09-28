Wall Street Zen Upgrades Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) to Hold

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEK opened at $4.19 on Friday. Maris-Tech has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Maris-Tech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Maris-Tech by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maris-Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maris-Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

