Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given New $19.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $12.75 to $19.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

