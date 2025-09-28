Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of IBG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Innovation Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

