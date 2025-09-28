Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HD opened at $410.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.68. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

