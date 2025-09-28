CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. CarMax has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $8,848,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

