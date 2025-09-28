Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.20.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

TRNS opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. Transcat has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $686.88 million, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,088,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after buying an additional 131,217 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 921,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after buying an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 88,763 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

