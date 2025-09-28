Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Target Price at $8.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $927,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 65.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 113,564 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 151.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MITT opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.67. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

